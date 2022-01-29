Point University, LaGrange College sign transfer agreement

Point University and LaGrange College are working together to graduate more health professionals in Troup County.

On Friday morning, the two colleges signed an articulation agreement allowing Point students to transfer easily into the bachelor of science in nursing program at LaGrange College.

Point University Chief Academic Officer Stephen Waers, Ph.D, said he was thrilled to be collaborating with neighbors for the health of the county.

“It’s time, I think, for our schools to start collaborating more, and they’ve got a great nursing program,” Waers said. “We don’t have one, and we’ve got students who want to do nursing, so we can partner and do something that’s mutually beneficial for the schools and for Troup County as a whole.”

Waers said the idea was born during a brainstorming session involving him and a couple of LaGrange College administrators.

“This popped up, and we said, ‘Why haven’t we been thinking of this for the past 10 years?” he said.

Point University President Dean Collins echoed Waers’ enthusiasm for the agreement.

“We think there are significant ways that our two institutions can work together for the betterment of Troup County and our regional community,” he said.

“I’m excited about this agreement and future agreements that we can have with Point University to better serve our community and our students,” said LaGrange College President Dr. Susanna Baxter. “There is such a shortage of nurses, and if we can do something to partner together to infuse more nurses into Troup County and the surrounding area, then it’s a job well done.”

After the signing, the officials in attendance went to tour Point University’s historic Parr House, which was built in 1910. It was donated to the university by the William T. Parr family and is used for alumni events, receptions, fundraising, meetings and other university events.