Possible gas leak at LaFayette City Hall, LaFayette Fire and EMS on scene

According to a social media post from LaFayette Fire & EMS crews are on the scene at LaFayette City Hall regarding a gas odor/possible gas leak.

As a precautionary measure, city hall and LaFayette Police Department have been evacuated and are closed to the public until further notice to ensure the safety of citizens and city employees. According to the post, some services may not be available at this time, and phones at these locations cannot be answered due to the evacuation of personnel.