Possible gas leak at LaFayette City Hall, LaFayette Fire and EMS on scene
Published 9:49 am Monday, January 31, 2022
According to a social media post from LaFayette Fire & EMS crews are on the scene at LaFayette City Hall regarding a gas odor/possible gas leak.
As a precautionary measure, city hall and LaFayette Police Department have been evacuated and are closed to the public until further notice to ensure the safety of citizens and city employees. According to the post, some services may not be available at this time, and phones at these locations cannot be answered due to the evacuation of personnel.
At this time, no phone calls are able to be answered at city hall.
Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding, as well as for supporting the safety of the city’s employees.
In the meantime, please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely conduct on-scene operations.