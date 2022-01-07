Qua3Way Foundation clothing drive extended

A local clothing and blanket drive previously set to run from Dec. 13 to Jan. 5 has been extended to Jan. 18. The Qua3Way Foundation and the Story family are collecting items such as new and gently used jackets, scarves, gloves, hats and blankets to give to the needy. The drop-off location is 604 1st Street in Lanett.

Krisse Pollard Story, who teaches the seventh and eighth grade at Lanett Junior High School, is in charge of the drive and said this is her first time running it.

“The Qua3Way Foundation is a foundation we established in honor of our godson, Jaquarius Houston,” Story said. “He passed away when he was 18 years old.”

She explained that the 3 in Qua3Way represents Houston’s number on the Lanett football team.

Story said her son, Kristian, was best friends with Houston and graduated with him.

“We wanted to do something that would give other people an opportunity to get involved in sharing,” she said. “We were expecting cold weather, and we just thought as a family that that would be a great idea to help other people to stay warm.”

Story said the drive has had a pretty good response, but more items are needed. She and others involved are stockpiling clothing to give out later, but she said she won’t hesitate to give items to people who request them. A couple of people have already reached out to her to request coats for their children, and she is in the process of fulfilling their needs.

Story said the drive is geared toward children, but adult clothing is also requested.

“A lot of people aren’t aware that we do have a homeless population in our area,” she said. “They’re really not aware, and for a long time, I was not, and I was born and raised here.”

For more information, call (706) 590-0309.