Roberta Baker Walker, 85, of Lanett died Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.

She was born April 22, 1936, in Fairfax, Alabama.

Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Ward’s Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Ward’s Funeral Home is directing.