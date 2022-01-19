Samantha A. Spraggins of LaGrange was born in Birmingham to the late William and Willie Belle Wright on Nov. 22, 1931, and passed away on Jan. 18, 2022. She was 90 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Spraggins, and brother, William Wright.

She is survived by her brother, Freddie M. Wright; niece, Tia Michelle Hobbs (Donald); nephew, Chris M. Wright (Tina); great-nephews, Joshua Strickland and Jordan Strickland (Lorrie), as well as numerous cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. CST.

A funeral service will follow in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 1 p.m. CST with Reverend Eric Hilyer officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.