Some local government meetings going virtual

With COVID-19 continuing to spread, local governments are faced with the decision to keep meeting in person or go virtual. Most plan to keep meeting in person for the time being.

The Chambers County Commission had previously decided to meet in person on Monday, Jan. 24 for a work session at 3 p.m. CT and a commission meeting at 4 p.m. CT. These meetings will now be streamed live on Facebook on the page titled “Chambers County Commission, LaFayette, Alabama.”

The Commission meets the first and third Monday of each month, according to the Chambers County Website.

The City of West Point canceled its work session on Jan. 6 due to COVID-19. It held its work session and business meeting on Monday, Jan. 10 virtually. West Point Mayor Steve Tramell said its next work session and business meeting will “probably, but not certainly” be virtual. The City of West Point meeting schedule for 2022 says there will be a council meeting on Monday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET, a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET and a work session on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET. These dates and times may change.

The City of West Point provides a meeting schedule on its website.

Mayor Pro Tem ​​Jim Jones of the City of Valley said that as far as he knows, the Valley City Council won’t be holding virtual meetings. ​​Valley City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month in the council chambers of Valley City Hall at 6 p.m. ET, according to the City of Valley website.

Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard and LaFayette Mayor Kenneth Vines both said their city councils have no plans to go virtual.

“It wasn’t discussed Monday, and as far as I know right now, no,” Vines said.

The Lanett City Council holds regular meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. ET in the Council Chambers located at the Lanett Municipal Complex, according to the City of Lanett website.

The City of LaFayette holds council meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. CT, according to LaFayette City Hall.

Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews said that the Troup County Board of Commissioners will continue to meet in person, relying on the mask mandate at the government center to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Regular meetings of the Troup County Board of Commissioners are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the first floor Commission Chambers of the Troup County Government Center, according to Troup County Georgia website. Regular meetings held on the first Tuesday begin at 9 a.m. ET, and regular meetings held on the third Tuesday begin at 5 p.m. ET.

​​The board also holds a work session each Thursday preceding a regular Tuesday meeting. The work session preceding the first meeting of the month begins at 9 a.m. ET, and the work session preceding the second meeting of the month begins at 5 p.m. ET.