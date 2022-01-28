TCSS approves calendars for upcoming school years

By Iris Hersey

In its first meeting of the new year, the Troup County School Board approved several measures for the school system. Yearly routine items were addressed and several new purchases were made via the consent agenda on Thursday night. These items included a wide variety such as reaffirming the board member code of ethics and conflict of interest policies, the school calendars for the next two years and the appointment of the legislative liaison for 2022.

Cathy Hunt was reappointed as legislative liaison for the upcoming year. She will continue to serve as TCSS’s representative for the Georgia School Board Association’s Legislative Liaison Network in the upcoming Georgia General Assembly session.

Southern A & E was approved as the architect for two projects: LaGrange High School’s reroof design and the Callaway High School gym remodel. The CHS gym remodeling will be funded as an Education SPLOST VI project. The LHS roofing project will replace the vocational wing and small gymnasium roofs and will be paid for with the FY22 general fund and is eligible to receive $492,070 from capital outlay reimbursement.

The school board approved the purchase of social studies kits from teacher-created materials for Clearview Elementary School students.

The kits cost $38,414.73 and contain books, lesson plans, digital resources and teacher support. The board also approved the purchase of 338 Chromebook charging cabinets for secondary classrooms from Vivacity Tech PBC for $53,742.

The board also approved the purchase of Fundations Consumables from Wilson Language Training Corp. for $69,126.75. These materials support the Fundations Phonics program from kindergarten to third grade. Each kit includes a composition book, a notebook, a journal and a desk strip. The materials are used to give students visual support and practice with things like their spelling, vocabulary and handwriting.

The school board also approved the school calendars for the years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. It also reaffirmed the Troup County Board of Education Code of Ethics and the Troup County Board Member Conflict of Interest policies which were adopted by TCSS in January of 2011.