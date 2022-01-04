The Village provides holiday meals for seniors

VALLEY — The Village is at it again. Members of The Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) recently held a holiday food giveaway providing meals to seniors, families in need and disabled veterans in Valley, Lanett, West Point, LaFayette, Opelika, LaGrange, Phenix City, Columbus and Fort Benning.

The food included multiple canned food items, non-perishables, rice, spaghetti, noodles, cornbread mix, potatoes, chicken, cube steaks, turkey wings and legs, pork chops, ribs, steaks and even some neck bones and oxtails.

“The items were personally delivered to the families by members of The Village,” said Bridgette Heard Wilson. “Many had limited transportation, and in some cases, no transportation.”

The Village had a very active year in 2021.

“We were blessed to serve the East Central Alabama-West Central Georgia region with 21 community events and initiatives,” Wilson continued. “Those of us with The Village want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the area communities for their welcoming support. We are currently planning more upcoming support for families in need.”