The Village takes part in MLK food distribution

As a special event for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 17, members of Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) joined with Delta Airlines and the Hosea Williams Foundation of Atlanta to distribute over 50,000 non-perishable food items, produce, meats, COVID products, winter safety items, socks, blankets and hats for those who are homeless, disabled or impacted by poverty or age.

“The Village wants to express our thanks and appreciation to the people of Valley, Lanett and West Point for the tremendous support we received,” said Clinton Gilder of The Village. “Because of our support, we have been blessed to serve the community with more than 40 community initiatives over the past two years. We are now planning a multi-city community food and resource distribution in the near future to benefit residents of West Point, Lanett, Valley and LaFayette. We want to help those who are in need due to COVID, their age, having a disability or being in poverty.”