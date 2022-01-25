Troup and West Point fire respond to structure fire Sunday

According to a press release, the Troup County Fire Department and the West Point Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred at a two-story residential building located at 1195 Shoemaker Road in West Point, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2022, at approximately 10:24 p.m.

“Responders found heavy fire involvement on all sides of the building including using a truck-mounted master stream along with multiple hand lines to suppress the flames while simultaneously protecting a nearby liquefied-petroleum tank from exposure,” the release said.

According to the press release the home and its contents were lost as a result of the fire, the two occupants managed to exit the building safely.

They are now being assisted by the Red Cross in order to meet their housing and basic needs. No injuries were sustained by either the occupants or the on-scene firefighters and responders throughout the event.

The Troup County Fire Marshal is currently conducting an investigation into the fire, but no cause has been determined at this time.