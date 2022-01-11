Valley arrest reports for Jan. 11
Published 7:23 pm Monday, January 10, 2022
Kameron Shae Young, 19 of Smiths Station, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Bianca Michelle Ogletree, 26 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jalen Thomas Cooper, 27 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Pay-Domestic Violence 3rd
Carmen Lateace Hilson, 26 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Expired Tag
Kelvin Lenard Bradford, 36 of Camp Hill, charged with Failure to Pay-Operating Vehicle without Insurance