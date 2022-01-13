Valley arrest reports for Jan. 14

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jordan Lance Sturkie, 30 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Steven H. Ruffin, 45 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Solid Waste Fees
Telina Lynn Breeze, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication
Baraskious O’Vuntae Jabar Dowdell, 22 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Move Over Violations
Willie Frank Jones, 53 of Fairburn, GA, charged with Failure to Appear-Improper Tail Lights

More Police Reports

