Valley arrest reports for Jan. 14

Jordan Lance Sturkie, 30 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended

Steven H. Ruffin, 45 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Solid Waste Fees

Telina Lynn Breeze, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication

Baraskious O’Vuntae Jabar Dowdell, 22 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Move Over Violations

Willie Frank Jones, 53 of Fairburn, GA, charged with Failure to Appear-Improper Tail Lights