Valley arrest reports for Jan. 14
Published 3:28 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022
Jordan Lance Sturkie, 30 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Steven H. Ruffin, 45 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay- Solid Waste Fees
Telina Lynn Breeze, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Public Intoxication
Baraskious O’Vuntae Jabar Dowdell, 22 of Lanett, charged with Failure to Pay-Move Over Violations
Willie Frank Jones, 53 of Fairburn, GA, charged with Failure to Appear-Improper Tail Lights