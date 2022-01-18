Valley arrest reports for Jan. 19

January 18, 2022

Dalton Blake Haney, 24 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Alan Ray Cekalske, 62 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Charles Edward Gray, 60 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Torquez Jaquay Silmon, 23 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Douglas Lee Robinson, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Driving While Suspended
David Todd Keese, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Johnny Materous Williams, 33 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked
Sonya Anita Hill, 34 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Travis Dwight Smith, 37 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Running Red Light and two counts of Driving While Revoked
David Roberson Wilson, 48 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication

