Valley arrest reports for Jan. 19

Dalton Blake Haney, 24 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Alan Ray Cekalske, 62 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste

Charles Edward Gray, 60 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste

Torquez Jaquay Silmon, 23 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Douglas Lee Robinson, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Driving While Suspended

David Todd Keese, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste

Johnny Materous Williams, 33 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked

Sonya Anita Hill, 34 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended

Travis Dwight Smith, 37 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Running Red Light and two counts of Driving While Revoked

David Roberson Wilson, 48 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication