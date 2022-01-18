Valley arrest reports for Jan. 19
Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Dalton Blake Haney, 24 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Alan Ray Cekalske, 62 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Charles Edward Gray, 60 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Torquez Jaquay Silmon, 23 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Douglas Lee Robinson, 52 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Driving While Suspended
David Todd Keese, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Solid Waste
Johnny Materous Williams, 33 of Auburn, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Revoked
Sonya Anita Hill, 34 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended
Travis Dwight Smith, 37 of Valley, charged with Failure to Appear-Running Red Light and two counts of Driving While Revoked
David Roberson Wilson, 48 of Valley, charged with Public Intoxication