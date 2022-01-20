Valley arrest reports for Jan. 21
Published 11:02 am Thursday, January 20, 2022
Ronald Milton Sudduth, 49 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd, Poss. Marijuana 2nd,
Poss. Drug Para., Obstructing Gov’t Operations
Cynthia Dominique Walker, 37 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd
Nathaniel Clark, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Elijah Margan, 20 of Valley, charged with Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Darious Miller, 21 of Dadeville, charged with Giving False Name to Law Enforcement