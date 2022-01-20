Valley arrest reports for Jan. 21

Ronald Milton Sudduth, 49 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd, Poss. Marijuana 2nd,

Poss. Drug Para., Obstructing Gov’t Operations

Cynthia Dominique Walker, 37 of Valley, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd

Nathaniel Clark, 20 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Elijah Margan, 20 of Valley, charged with Possession Of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Darious Miller, 21 of Dadeville, charged with Giving False Name to Law Enforcement