Valley arrest reports for Jan. 25
Published 7:26 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
James Matthew Jones, 42 of Cusseta, charged with Bail Jumping x2
Willie James Miles, 29 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Austin Moody, 21 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Steven Derrick Smith, 35 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Brandy Michelle Spears, 30 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Royer Lopez, 19 of Opelika, charged with DUI
David Lee Pope, 32 of Lanett, charged with Poss. of a Controlled Substance / Bail Jumping 2nd,
Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia
David Anthony Johnson, 33 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree