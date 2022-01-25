Valley arrest reports for Jan. 25

James Matthew Jones, 42 of Cusseta, charged with Bail Jumping x2

Willie James Miles, 29 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Austin Moody, 21 of Lanett, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Steven Derrick Smith, 35 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Brandy Michelle Spears, 30 of Valley, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Royer Lopez, 19 of Opelika, charged with DUI

David Lee Pope, 32 of Lanett, charged with Poss. of a Controlled Substance / Bail Jumping 2nd,

Poss. Of Drug Paraphernalia

David Anthony Johnson, 33 of Valley, charged with Bail Jumping 2nd Degree