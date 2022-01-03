Valley arrest reports for Jan. 4
Published 4:16 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
Ray Charles Wright, 55 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Governmental Operations
Kristen Reanna Smith, 32 of Valley, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest
Youlanda Marie Smith, 49 of Lafayette, charged with two counts of Theft of Property 4th
William Michael Goodson, 30 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Register Vehicle and Operating Vehicle without Insurance
Lisa Marie Downey, 41 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving Under the Influence
Jeanie Nichole Coulter, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Operating Vehicle without Insurance
Deandre Marquez Spence, 25 of Lanett, charged with Public Lewdness
John William Henderson, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Richard Earl England, 60 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Concealed Weapon
Robert Lorenza Kirby, 51 of Lafayette, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance