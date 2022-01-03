Valley arrest reports for Jan. 4

Ray Charles Wright, 55 of Cusseta, charged with Failure to Appear-Obstructing Governmental Operations

Kristen Reanna Smith, 32 of Valley, charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest

Youlanda Marie Smith, 49 of Lafayette, charged with two counts of Theft of Property 4th

William Michael Goodson, 30 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Failure to Register Vehicle and Operating Vehicle without Insurance

Lisa Marie Downey, 41 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving Under the Influence

Jeanie Nichole Coulter, 39 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Operating Vehicle without Insurance

Deandre Marquez Spence, 25 of Lanett, charged with Public Lewdness

John William Henderson, 43 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Richard Earl England, 60 of Valley, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Concealed Weapon

Robert Lorenza Kirby, 51 of Lafayette, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance