Valley arrest reports for Jan. 8
Published 3:41 pm Friday, January 7, 2022
Frank Alvin Ray, 52 of Valley, charged with Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 1st
Justin Dean Pulley, 44 of Junction City, GA., charged with Public Intoxication
Dejour Markeal Presley, 23 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Pay-Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Violence 3rd
Daniel McLaughlin, 41 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended and Expired Tag
Dewanduez Clotez Briskey, 24 of Lafayette, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Cody Lee Carmack, 35 of Valley, charged with Harassment
Antrineshia Daniella Banks, 21 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd