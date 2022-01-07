Valley arrest reports for Jan. 8

Frank Alvin Ray, 52 of Valley, charged with Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 1st

Justin Dean Pulley, 44 of Junction City, GA., charged with Public Intoxication

Dejour Markeal Presley, 23 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Pay-Reckless Endangerment and Domestic Violence 3rd

Daniel McLaughlin, 41 of Opelika, charged with Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended and Expired Tag

Dewanduez Clotez Briskey, 24 of Lafayette, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Cody Lee Carmack, 35 of Valley, charged with Harassment

Antrineshia Daniella Banks, 21 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd