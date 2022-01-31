Valley incident reports for Feb. 1

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (32” Television) in the 100 block of North Railroad Street

Report of a Harassment and an Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency 911 Call in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue

Report of a Structure Fire in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue

Report of a Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Theft of Property 4th (Dehumidifier) in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1800 block of 30th Street

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 200 block of Jarrett Street