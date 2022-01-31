Valley incident reports for Feb. 1
Published 4:24 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
Report of a Harassing Communications in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (32” Television) in the 100 block of North Railroad Street
Report of a Harassment and an Interference with a Domestic Violence Emergency 911 Call in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue
Report of a Structure Fire in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue
Report of a Burglary 3rd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Theft of Property 4th (Dehumidifier) in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1800 block of 30th Street
Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Currency) in the 200 block of Jarrett Street