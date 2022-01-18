Valley incident reports for Jan. 19

Report of a Structure Fire in the 1100 block of Trail Street

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 100 block of Patton Hill

Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 200 block of Jefferson Street

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and a Theft of Property 2nd (Rifle) in the 1100 block of Crest Club Drive

Report of a Burglary 3rd and a Theft of Property 2nd (Medication and Currency) in the 1100 block of County Road 502

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Tools) in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (Toolbox with tools) in the 1100 block of County Road 522

Report of a Robbery 1st and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 500 block of Fob James Drive