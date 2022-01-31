Valley man found dead in front yard

According to a press release from the Valley Police Department, on Jan.30., at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of 24th Avenue about a person seen lying in the yard outside of their house.

Upon arrival, officers found Brannon Ray, 57, of Valley, lying in the yard in front of his house.

According to the release, Ray was unresponsive and was pronounced dead by EAFD EMS; no signs of trauma, and the cause of death was not apparent.

Ray was last seen alive the night before when his son followed him home at approximately 6:30 p.m. The Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case, please call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 3234-756-5200.