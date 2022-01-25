Vickie Koppenhaver Timmons, age 73, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2022, due to diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born July 20, 1948, in Tampa, Florida to Vince and Marie Koppenhaver. She married her high school sweetheart, friend and love, Stephen B Timmons, 0n Aug. 16, 1969.

Vickie loved Jesus and always wanted to talk about him. She sewed baby blankets for Sav-A-Life and loved to make quilts. Flowers and outdoor gardening were her passion. Vickie was a wonderful cook; her spaghetti sauce was the rave. She loved to treat her high school students with her homemade frosted sugar cookies. Vickie graduated from Wayne State College in 1970 in Wayne, Nebraska, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in education, majoring in business.

Vickie started teaching high school in 1973, retiring in 2005. She taught business and computer classes at Millard South and Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Hundreds of students owe their typing, shorthand and computer skills to Vickie’s teaching. She loved writing shorthand. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She was a kind, loving person willing to share or lend a willing ear.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Stephen Timmons of West Point; son, Adam Timmons of N. Las Vegas, Nevada; son, Christopher Timmons, and wife, Jamie, of Abilene, Texas; grandson, Christopher Sean Timmons of Arlington, Texas and granddaughter, Skylar Merkley of San Antonio, Texas.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Valley Baptist Church 3302 20th Ave. Valley Alabama 36854 on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

Reverend Nathan Lawrence will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, Sav-A-Life, at 711 N 4th Ave. Lanett, Alabama 36854.

For online condolences, please visit www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.