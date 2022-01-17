West Point Karvelas Pizza off to a strong start

At least 20 people waited outside Monday for the brand new Karvelas Pizza Company location in West Point, according to company co-owner Charlie Karvelas. By around noon, about that many customers were seated in the building’s spacious interior. Setting the mood were several television screens, a brick wall decorated with art and a team of friendly employees.

Bo Colley and his family were seated at one of the picnic-style tables along the brick wall. Colley had a tray of wings and fries. The rest of the family was enjoying a pepperoni pizza.

“These wings are really good,” Colley said. “The pizza’s good,” he said. “They give you a lot of wings, too. Little bite-sized wings.”

Colley said he’d definitely come back and that he appreciated the TVs giving him an entertaining dining experience.

Sophie Wise and Trenton Golden were at the restaurant on a date.

“We ordered the Magnolia,” Golden said. “It’s like pesto, some ricotta cheese and sliced tomatoes and some Italian sausage, and it is incredible.”

Both Wise and Golden said they’d definitely be coming back in the future.

“The ingredients just taste really fresh,” Wise said. “The crust is great. And then, the people are great. Everyone’s been super nice, super welcoming.”

“I really like the atmosphere, too,” Golden said. “It’s very chill, relaxed and very welcoming. “

Charlie Karvelas said his team expected the restaurant to be busy from the time it opened to the time it closed on Monday, which is typically how it has been when Karvelas Pizza Company opened other new restaurants.

“A lot of hard work has paid off,” he said. “A lot of years, we’ve wanted to be in West Point. It feels really good. It took a team effort to get this restaurant open, not just one person. So, it’s a surreal moment to open up our fourth location in a town that we wanted to be in for a long time. We’ve always thought this town was very beautiful, and we’ve always wanted to be a part of West Point and serve the community our great food.”

Karvelas said he expects the new location to stay busy going forward. It is the fourth location Karvelas Pizza Company has opened. The other three are in LaGrange, Newnan and Hogansville.

The West Point location’s hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.