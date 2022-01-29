West Point spring activities registration opening

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

West Point Parks and Recreation will hold registration for youth baseball ages 4-18, youth softball ages 6-16, adult softball ages 18 and over and petit ballet beginning Monday, Feb. 1 – Friday, March 4, 2022, at the recreation office. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Registration may also be completed online at www.trouprec.org by selecting the register now tab and selecting West Point Catalog.

Registration for youth programs requires a registration form signed by the parents or legal guardian and a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

No registration will be accepted over the phone.

Every child is guaranteed a place in our programs provided they are registered within the given registration dates. 

If registered after the last day of registration, the child will be placed on a waiting list.  If this occurs, the recreation staff will place the child upon space availability. However, camps and instructional programs have limited space and take enrollment on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, contact the West Point Parks and Recreation Department at 706-645-3529.

