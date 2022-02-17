17 year old arrested after having handgun at school
Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022
A 17-year-old student has been arrested after being found with a handgun at Lanett High School, according to a press release from the Lanett Police Department.
The student, who has not been identified, had a handgun on his person and one in his backpack. The LPD said there have been no reports that the student made any threats.
School resource officers and the Lanett Criminal Investigations Division are working to determine how the student obtained the weapons, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing.
“Safety is a top priority at Lanett City Schools. We pride ourselves in providing our students with rigorous educational opportunities in a safe and supportive environment,” said Superintendent Jennifer Boyd in a statement. “This afternoon, we were made aware that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon. A search was executed and the student was found to be in possession of a gun. The student was immediately removed from campus without further incident. I would like to thank our high school administration, staff, and school resource officers for ensuring the safety of our students and staff. Last, I would like to encourage students and parents to ‘speak up’, to ‘say something’ if you hear of or know of anything that could potentially jeopardize the safety of our students and staff.”