17 year old arrested after having handgun at school

A 17-year-old student has been arrested after being found with a handgun at Lanett High School, according to a press release from the Lanett Police Department.

The student, who has not been identified, had a handgun on his person and one in his backpack. The LPD said there have been no reports that the student made any threats.

School resource officers and the Lanett Criminal Investigations Division are working to determine how the student obtained the weapons, according to the press release. The investigation is ongoing.