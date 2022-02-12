Alabama Power presents scholarship check to Lawson State for lineworker program

Alabama Power Foundation recently delivered a $36,000 check to Lawson State Community College in support of scholarships for the school’s lineworker program.

Monica McShan, community relations manager for Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division, presented the check to Lawson State President Cynthia Anthony.

“Alabama Power has been a great partner for us in this endeavor, as with many other projects we’ve worked on, and we’re very thankful for the support that they’ve given us for our lineworker training program,” Anthony said. “It really allows us to make an impact in the workforce industry, so we’re thankful for the partnership, and we’re thankful for the contribution, which allows us to do these great things for our community and our business and industry partners.”

The purpose of the 11-week lineworker program is to prepare students to work as electric utility lineworkers. Alabama Power partners with Lawson State, Bishop State, Jefferson State and Trenholm State to offer the training in Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile.