Alabama Tourism Department to hold career fair at Lanett welcome center

The new Alabama Welcome Center in Lanett, located at 78 Interstate 85, needs an enthusiastic and friendly person to fill its tourism promotion representative position, according to the Alabama Tourism Department. To find such a person, the Alabama Tourism Department is hosting a career fair at the center on Thursday, Feb. 10 and Friday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The tourism promotion representative position is a permanent, full-time position with the State of Alabama and Alabama Tourism Department. Benefits include competitive pay, paid holidays, travel opportunities, retirement plans and medical, dental and vision insurance.

“Our first need is to get a selection of candidates on the register for tourist promotional rep,” said Lori Syck, ​​personnel director with the Alabama Tourism Department. Syck said becoming a state employee can be a lengthy process.

“The TPR requires two years of hospitality experience,” she said. “We need to hire as soon as possible. We can hire someone as a laborer right now if they don’t have the needed experience. That way, they can gain on-the-job training and be promoted.

While the Alabama Welcome Center only needs one tourism promotion representative, Syck said registers are at an all-time low, should the Alabama Tourism Department need to fill another position in the near future.

“​​I never know when someone will retire or find another job,” she said. “Once a candidate is on the register, they will remain there for two years before they have to submit another application.”

Syck said laborers perform the same duties as tourism promotion representatives. She explained that if someone only has 18 months of hospitality experience, they can get hired as a tourism promotion representative after working as a laborer for six months.

Interested parties can also complete an application for the state register at https://www.personnel.alabama.gov. On the website, click on “Career Opportunities” and “Job Announcements.” Enter 11030 in the search bar.

For questions about the event or the Alabama Welcome Centers, please email lori.syck@tourism.alabama.gov or trisa.collier@tourism.alabama.gov.