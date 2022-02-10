ALDOT announces ASAP program to begin in Chambers County

In a press release, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Tuesday its Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol (ASAP) program will now work to keep traffic flowing on Interstate 85 in Lee and Chambers Counties.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, ASAP will have one driver available on Interstate 85 from exit 50 to the Georgia state line on weekdays, 1:30 to 10 p.m.

ASAP is on the scene to assist with vehicle accidents, icy roads or stalled vehicles, debris, or some other obstruction that prevents normal traffic flow on the interstate.

“ASAP drivers will cover approximately 30 miles of Interstate 85 in the area on the lookout for stranded motorists, stalled vehicles, and other issues that could create traffic congestion or safety issues,” ALDOT said in the release. “ASAP vehicles are pick-up trucks with ASAP and ALDOT logos on the doors and emergency lights along the top of the truck. ASAP trucks are outfitted with traffic cones, push bumpers and other special equipment. Based on the type of issue, ASAP may provide services or call for assistance.”

According to the release, ALDOT first introduced ASAP in Birmingham and, in Spring 2018, introduced the program in Montgomery. In Fall 2019, ASAP expanded these services to cover Auburn University home football games. ASAP drivers began covering Interstate 85 from Montgomery to exit 58 four hours before kickoff and two hours after the end of the game.

In 2020 in Alabama, approximately 16 percent of all interstate highway deaths were people standing or walking in the roadway or on the shoulder.

“ASAP is not a vehicle towing service but can offer services to help motorists get to a safe place off the roadside. That service sometimes includes providing water for an overheated vehicle, changing a flat tire, or giving a battery a jump start,” the release says.

Services provided by ALDOT are at no cost to the motorist. Stranded motorists can reach ASAP during operating hours by calling (334) 832-1784.