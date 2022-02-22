Brenda Ann Collins, 74, of Luthersville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in Lagrange.

Brenda was born on Sept. 29, 1947, in Atlanta to the late Horace and Sarah Collins. She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Bill Carter; daughter, Shelli Green of Atlanta; grandson, Devin Shoemaker of Atlanta; sister, Theresa Collins of West Point; brother Tony (Ellen) Collins of Lanett and many other family members that will miss her dearly.

Brenda was always on the go. She was an active real estate investor. Brenda enjoyed decorating homes and working in nature with her flowers and plants. She was independent, intelligent, strong, loving, compassionate and nurturing all wrapped up into one beautiful soul. Brenda’s sense of humor brought a lot of laughter to family gatherings. Her desire to take care of people made her the amazing woman she was. Her love for animals was uncanny. She would never turn away a stray.

Brenda was a devout Christian. She walked with Jesus and spoke the word of the Lord from a very young age, never missing a chance to minister to others. Her presence will be missed. Brenda made Jesus the Lord of her life, and because of that, those who have also made that decision will spend eternity with her in Heaven. That will be a wonderful reunion for all believers.

A family memorial service celebrating her life will be held in Lanett, at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Brenda may be made to the charity of your choice.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

