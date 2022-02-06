Callaway girls roll over Valley

By Ethan Strang

The Callaway Cavaliers girls basketball team crossed state lines to deliver a beatdown of the Valley Rams on Saturday. The Cavaliers did not allow a point in the fourth quarter en route to a 69-27 victory.

At the end of the first quarter, it felt like it could end up being a close game as the Cavaliers were only able to put together a five point lead. They exploded for 23 points in the second quarter and stretched their lead to 20 at the break.

Lacy Thomas and Camryn Stargell were the stars for the Cavaliers on Saturday as they both notched double-doubles in points and rebounds. Both individuals ended up with a game high 16 points and combined to make 13 shots from the floor. They were not done there as they chipped in five assists combined and only committed one turnover.

The Cavaliers improved to 16-4 overall after beating Valley. Callaway has secured the region title but wants to finish the season strong with the playoffs on the horizon. Callaway’s next game is at region foe Bremen in their last game of the regular season.