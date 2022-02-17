CCSD announces change to VHS graduation

The Chambers County School District announced a change in the Valley High School commencement ceremony in a press release Thursday.

Plans for hosting the VHS graduation program has been moved to Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EST/7:00 p.m. C.S.T.

The VHS ceremony will be held outdoors at Ram Stadium weather permitting. Alternative plans will be made for an indoor site in case of inclement weather.

Superintendent Casey Chambley said the change was made to avoid conflict with the Alabama State Primary Elections that will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“The move was made so not to conflict with the Alabama State Primary Elections planned for May 24, 2022, per the Secretary of State,” the release said. “This would reduce any conflict for dual use of facilities that were needed for the graduation ceremony to proceed.”

The LaFayette High School Class of 2022, will conduct its commencement program at 7:00 p.m. C.S.T. on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The LHS ceremony will be held outdoors at Bulldog Stadium weather permitting. Alternative plans will be made for the program to be held in the LHS Gymnasium in case of inclement weather.