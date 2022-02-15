Chambers Academy boys fall to Autauga in AISA 2A championship

Late in the third quarter of Monday’s class AA state championship game, the momentum was completely on the side of the Chambers Academy’s boys.

The Rebels had rallied from 14 down, cutting their deficit to three. The only thing missing was a shot to eventually tie the game, and then take the lead, so that the Rebels could ride that momentum to a state championship.

But that shot never came.

Undefeated No. 1 Autauga answered with big free throws to end the third quarter and took a 35-28 lead to the fourth. Chambers Academy never really threatened to take the lead in the fourth, eventually falling 51-43.

The Rebels actually led 10-6 after the first quarter, but Autauga answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 12-10 lead as part of a 25-7 run. Autauga led 24-17 at the half. The Rebels never led again.