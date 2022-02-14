Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 15

Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville, GA was arrested for a Grand jury Indictment – Capital Murder (2 counts)

Jeremy Charles Cain, 50, of Lanett, Al was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ashley Andrew Henry, 40, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

Rilee Marie Pallum, 23, of Carrollton, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Herman Tavares Autry, 43, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Jody Richard Sanders, 44, of Hogansville, GA was arrested for Failure to Pay – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JoAnn Story, 39, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Samantha E. Blaylock, 35, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended and Failure to Appear – Failure to Wear Safety Belt

Jill Allison Scheiter, 49, of Auburn, AL was arrested for Driving Under the influence

Jerrionda Raheem Lloyd, 25, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Probation Violation and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Violation (2 counts)

Michael Steve Burke, 64, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Grand Jury Indictments for the following: Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, Sodomy 2nd Degree, and Rape 1st Degree (4 counts)

Jennifer Heflin Parker, 36, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Leon Lee Fuller II, 55, of Valley, AL was arrested for Grand Jury Indictments for the following: Sodomy 1st Degree (2 counts) and Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 (2 counts)

John Roberto Heath, 36, of Five Points, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree