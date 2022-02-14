Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 15
Published 4:58 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville, GA was arrested for a Grand jury Indictment – Capital Murder (2 counts)
Jeremy Charles Cain, 50, of Lanett, Al was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ashley Andrew Henry, 40, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree
Rilee Marie Pallum, 23, of Carrollton, GA was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Herman Tavares Autry, 43, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence
Jody Richard Sanders, 44, of Hogansville, GA was arrested for Failure to Pay – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JoAnn Story, 39, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence
Samantha E. Blaylock, 35, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended and Failure to Appear – Failure to Wear Safety Belt
Jill Allison Scheiter, 49, of Auburn, AL was arrested for Driving Under the influence
Jerrionda Raheem Lloyd, 25, of Lanett, AL was arrested for Probation Violation and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Violation (2 counts)
Michael Steve Burke, 64, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Grand Jury Indictments for the following: Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12, Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, Sodomy 2nd Degree, and Rape 1st Degree (4 counts)
Jennifer Heflin Parker, 36, of Roanoke, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Leon Lee Fuller II, 55, of Valley, AL was arrested for Grand Jury Indictments for the following: Sodomy 1st Degree (2 counts) and Sexual Abuse of a child under 12 (2 counts)
John Roberto Heath, 36, of Five Points, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
Josulin Marjanea Meadows, 26, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Speeding