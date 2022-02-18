Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 19

Published 6:14 pm Friday, February 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

Nicholas Hugh Thomas 41, of Cusseta AL, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kistina Cherie Griffin 38, of Valley AL, Failure to Pay- Theft of Property 1st degree
Tiffanie Lucile Ganus 29, of Valley AL, Failure to Pay- Child Support
Elizabeth Morgan Crutchfield 22, of Valley AL, Failure to Appear- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear- Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Xavier Pretez Rodgers 36, of Banks AL, Failure to Appear- Follow too Close

