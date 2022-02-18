Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 19
Published 6:14 pm Friday, February 18, 2022
Nicholas Hugh Thomas 41, of Cusseta AL, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Kistina Cherie Griffin 38, of Valley AL, Failure to Pay- Theft of Property 1st degree
Tiffanie Lucile Ganus 29, of Valley AL, Failure to Pay- Child Support
Elizabeth Morgan Crutchfield 22, of Valley AL, Failure to Appear- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear- Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Failure to Appear- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Xavier Pretez Rodgers 36, of Banks AL, Failure to Appear- Follow too Close