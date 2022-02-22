Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 23

Herschell Leroy Grady, 61, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Obstructing Governmental Operations

Stephen Joseph Miller, 32, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Disorderly Conduct

James Edward Spence, 56, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Timothy Chase Pike, 27, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Quantessia Trammell, 34, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Driver’s License

Walter Lee Brewer, 58, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Kalem Hunter Harrelson, 27, of Valley, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jamarcus Deshaun Watkins, 24, of Griffin, GA was arrested for unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia