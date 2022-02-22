Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 23
Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Herschell Leroy Grady, 61, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Obstructing Governmental Operations
Stephen Joseph Miller, 32, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Disorderly Conduct
James Edward Spence, 56, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
Timothy Chase Pike, 27, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Quantessia Trammell, 34, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – No Driver’s License
Walter Lee Brewer, 58, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Driving Under the Influence
Kalem Hunter Harrelson, 27, of Valley, AL was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jamarcus Deshaun Watkins, 24, of Griffin, GA was arrested for unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brett Scott Shaw, 30, of Valley, AL was arrested for Probation Violation