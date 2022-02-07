Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for Feb. 8

James Kason Shaver, 23, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Theft of Property 1st Degree, Failure to Appear – Burglary 3rd Degree, and Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Owen Kevin Harmon, 32, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Fugitive from Justice

Akayesha Camea Shears, 35, of Opelika, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Driving while Suspended

Gary Wayne Munn, 36, of Five Points, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended and Failure to Pay – Speeding

Zackary Steven Smith, 30, of Opelika, AL was arrested for a Grand Jury Indictment – Theft by Deception 3rd Degree

Amber Gabrielle Meredith, 26, of Opelika. AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Driving while Suspended

Rodney Oneil Tolbert, 41, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Regginel Ladarrious Tucker, 27, of Waverly, AL was arrested for Probation Revocation – Robbery 1st Degree and Probation Revocation – Assault 2nd Degree

Jerimiah Ellis Spence, 41, of Lafayette, AL was arrested for Failure to Pay – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree