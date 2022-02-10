Donna Jean Rowell Dewberry, 70, of Notasulga, Alabama passed away Feb. 9, 2022, at The Bethany House in Auburn. She was born on Feb. 22, 1951, in Auburn.

She worked for West Point Stevens, Opelika and Fairview Mills for many years before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie N Rowell, and her mother, Jewell A Rowell, both of Loachapoka, Alabama; a brother, Billy Rowell of Notasulga, Alabama; a sister, Annie Sue Barnett of Tennessee; and a son, David Mitchell Dewberry of Valley.

She is survived by a daughter, DeLana Ray of Roanoke, Alabama; a son, Daniel Dewberry (Wendy)of Beulah; and a beloved sister, Joyce Vansandt of Millbrook, Alabama.

She has six grandkids: Wesley Dewberry, Jessica Mills (Adam), Casey Hornsby, Amber Dewberry, Sara Dewberry, Hannah Moore and Kayla Cotter and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika on Feb. 12, 2022. Viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Loachapoka Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Pastor John Fox of Loachapoka UMC will be officiating.