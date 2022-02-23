Mrs. Dorothy Blackmon 76 of Wadley, Alabama died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Blackmon was born in Sylacauga, Alabama Aug. 7, 1945, to the late Dewey Gable and the late Myrtle Shaddix Gable and she was a homemaker.

At a later date, the family will have a celebration Of life service. She is survived by her husband, Marion Blackmon, four children: Marty Blackmon, Shane (Kathy) Blackmon,Angie (Keyvon) Crenshaw, and Travis (Christy) Blackmon; six grandchildren Adrianna Adams, James Smith, Ryan Blackmon, Tristan Blackmon, Jonah Blackmon and Hunter Harmon, and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and Daughters Julie & Rosanna Blackmon.

