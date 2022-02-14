Dr. Leta Carmichael Hamilton, 75, of Purvis, Mississippi, formerly of Valley, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Leta was born in Langdale, Alabama and attended Valley High School. She earned a master’s degree and a doctorate of education degree from Auburn University and worked as a licensed professional counselor. Leta was married to her high school sweetheart and best friend, Rodney Hamilton, for almost 57 years. She served as the pianist for the Community Chapel Church of God in Lanett for many years. Most important to Leta were her faith, her family and her animals. Through the beauty and wonder of God’s creation, she taught her children that God has a unique plan and purpose for their lives.

Leta is survived by her children, Ron (Mary) of Valley, Mindy of Purvis, Mississippi and Krissy of Purvis, Mississippi; sister, Linda (Larry) Dabbs of Gulfport, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Hetty Cox of Lilburn, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irisdeen and Dr. Ralph Carmichael, and her brother, Cary.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in Mississippi at a later date.

Memorial donations in honor of Leta may be made to Freedom Ranch Wildlife Center, 1091 Howell Road, Purvis, Mississippi 39475.