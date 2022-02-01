EMERGENCY MISSING CHILD: 14-year-old child missing in Lanett

Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Daniel Evans

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Lanett Police Department have issued an emergency missing child alert for a missing 14-year-old from Lanett.

Erica Galvez Chavez, a Hispanic female, was last seen on Jan. 28 at approximately 7 a.m. in the area of South 6th Avenue in Lanett. According to ALEA, Chavez left with two unknown adult Hispanic males.

“The only thing that we know for certain is that she left with these two gentlemen,” said Captain Patrick McCullough with the Lanett Police Department. “We don’t know if they walked to another location or they drove.”

McCollough said it’s possible she may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts, contact the Lanett Police Department at (334) 576- 0917 or call 911.

