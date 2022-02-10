Former West Point Captain named Troup County Chief Marshal

The Troup County Board of Commission announced Wednesday in a press release that former Training and Criminal Investigations Divisions Captain of the City of West Point Police Department Jorge L. Olmo Novoa has been named Troup County Chief Marshal, effective Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Olmo Novoa has also served in essential roles within the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and the LaGrange Police Department, as well as other organizations outside of Troup County, including the Grantville Police Department and DynCorp International in Afghanistan.

Olmo Novoa graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in 1986, and has since gained more than 34 cumulative years of military and law enforcement experience. He holds the following certifications: General Law Enforcement Instructor, Firearms Instructor, Special Weapons & Tactics, Police Counter Sniper, Interviews & Interrogations, Search & Seizure, Criminal Investigator, Warrant Service, SWAT Levels 1-3, Crime Scene Processing, Evidence Collection & Processing, Report Writing & Case File Preparation, Court Testimony & Demeanor, Advanced CQC, Taser Certification, and Emergency Vehicle Operations.

“Troup County has been my home since 1997, which is when I left the U.S. Army and began my career in law enforcement,” Olmo Novoa said. “As a U.S. Army Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and a Department of Defense contractor in support of combat operations overseas, as well as a law enforcement officer, it has been and continues to be a great honor to be allowed to serve and support the citizens of Troup County.”

As Chief Marshal, Olmo Novoa will be responsible for planning and directing patrol, animal abuse investigation, civil paper services, and code enforcement operations; hiring, training, assignment, direction, supervision, evaluation, and discipline of personnel; development and implementation of department policies and procedures; assisting property owners with evictions, repossessions, and levies; and other related duties.

The Troup County Board of Commissioners said it is eager to see how his knowledge and experience will benefit the county and would like to congratulate him on his new position.