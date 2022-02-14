Gregory Raniere Woody, affectionately known as “Pooh Bear,” was born to the late John Henry Woody and late Doris Mae Howard Woody on March 23, 1958, in Lanett. He departed this life on Feb. 11, 2022, at EAMC-Opelika.

Gregory received his education in the Chambers County public school system.

At an early age, Gregory united with the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. C. L. Daughtery.

“Pooh Bear,” as he was affectionately known by many, was a concrete finisher and plumber. He was a natural born singer. Those in his company enjoyed hearing him sing. He would brighten up the room with his voice.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Annie Lou Meadows, Ocie Steven, Claudine Boyd, Caroline Boyd, Gayle Woody and Thaddis Boyd.

“Pooh Bear” was a well-loved husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many in his hometown of West Shawmut and the surrounding areas.

A legacy of love is entrusted to his surviving wife, Tammy Woody; siblings, Michael (Teresa)Woody, Sayonaria Woody (Victor Lipscomb) and Robert (Tammy) Boyd; three special nieces, Shannon Boyd, JaQuell Boyd and Caneashia Woody; a special nephew, Broski Woody; mother-in-law, Bobbie Jones; four sisters-in-law, Brenda Boyd, Lisa (Eric)Harrington, Marie Hutchinson and Claudine (Tommy) Jackson; four brothers-in-law, Carlton Frazier, Michael Frazier, Carlton Hargett and Tommy Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Carlos Hodge and Glander Stanford.

Gravesides services for Mr. Woody will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pine Hill Cemetery with Bishop Donald Lancaster serving as the eulogist and Bishop Bertha Hodge, Pastor Carterris R. Tucker and Rev. Warren Goss assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 2 p.m. EST until 6 p.m. EST at the mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.