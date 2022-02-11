Inspire Academy receives donation of engines valued at $28,000

Special to the Times

Inspire Academy Principal Dr. Tyler Nelson announced recently that Briggs and Stratton Corporation out of Auburn donated 20 new engines to the school’s agriculture construction program, according to a press release from Inspire Academy.

Each of the engines individually is valued at approximately $1,400 apiece. The total value of the donation amounts to approximately $28,000 of equipment to Inspire Academy.

The number of engines will allow for all of the students in the agriculture construction courses to be able to work on an engine individually rather than having to team up in pairs due to equipment shortages.

The donation of the newer engines will allow for the Inspire Academy students to gain practical hands-on experience on the most current small-engine technologies being utilized in the market today. The partnership outreach by Briggs and Stratton in coordination with Chambers County School District will afford the students at Inspire Academy great advantages in mastering their curriculum demands. Dr. Nelson added that this type of support from Briggs and Stratton helps students achieve practical pathways to meaningful employment opportunities after graduation. Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley noted that these types of business partnerships for schools in the district allow for Chambers County School District students to learn exactly what the needs of industry employers look like.