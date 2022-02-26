Inspire Academy SkillsUSA win top honors at the 2022 SkillsUSA South Region Leadership and Skills Competition

In a press release, the Chambers County School District announced the Inspire Academy SkillsUSA students recently won top honors at the 2022 SkillsUSA South Region Leadership and Skills Competition held at Reid State Community College in Evergreen.

The group competed against other top students from high schools across the southern region of Alabama.

Emma Caldwell was a finalist in the Customer Service category, Jayden Rutledge took First Place in Diesel Equipment Technology and Adam Newill placed first in Automotive Service Technology. Rayce Edmondson finished second in Automotive Service Technology.

“We are very proud of these young people for their outstanding performance in representing Chambers County at the regional level,” said Ken Sealy, Director of Career Technical Education. “I know they’ll continue to work hard in preparation for the next tier of competition.”

The first and second place winners will advance to the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Birmingham April 25 – 27.