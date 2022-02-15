Inspire Academy students learn about careers through industry tours

Special to the Times

Inspire Academy Principal Dr. Tyler Nelson and Chambers County Career Coach Laura Anglin led a group of students from Inspire Academy to conduct industry tours across the county on Thursday, according to an Inspire Academy press release. Students learned firsthand what specific needs industry employers are searching for during their visit.

Students were hosted at the AJIN USA Corporation by Human Resources General Manager David Wilkerson and Chambers County Development Authority Project Manager Ansley Emfinger. AJIN USA provides a digitalized workplace environment that enables it to operate as an innovative automotive parts manufacturer. Students toured the facility and viewed the finalized products which were displayed in the company’s main lobby. These vehicle parts are used for both Hyundai and Kia production lines.

The students also stopped at John Soules Foods, Inc. John Soules Plant Office Manager Cori Cook served as their tour host. Students were also supported by representatives from the Chambers County Development Authority with Janet McMillan and Andie Roberts assisting on their tours. John Soules Foods was established in 1975 as one of the USA’s leading manufacturers of ready-to-cook beef and chicken products. The company recently expanded into Chambers County with a new facility capable of producing over 200 million pounds of fully cooked beef and chicken products annually. While on-site, students were able to observe chicken production procedures in action at the John Soules Foods plant.

Finally, the students stopped at Southern Union State Community College to visit the Center for Integrated Manufacturing in Opelika. The Inspire Academy students were hosted by SUSCC Career Coach Shawn Mitchell, who provided a tour for the students of the school’s various programs and explained what opportunities were available to them.

Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley noted that the district’s work developing business partnerships is aimed at supporting students in achieving work-based learning opportunities that will provide them with meaningful careers after graduation.