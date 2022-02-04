Juanita Davis Hicks, 93, graced the earth with her presence on Oct. 14, 1928. On Feb. 1, 2022, she heard the Lord say, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of the Lord.”

Ms. Huckie, as she was affectionately known, was a fashion icon in her own right. She was iconic for her elegant style in hats and heels.

Mother Hicks worked in various capacities over the years. She performed domestic duties for 20 years. Most notably, she worked at West Point Pepperell for 26 years, retiring in 1991. Though she had no formal education, she cultivated lifelong learners that yielded educators, medical professionals, entrepreneurs, NFL players, stylists, designers, and ministers. Her life illuminated sacrifice, dedication, and wisdom.

Mother Hicks was called by many different names: Mudear, Ma, Wisdom, GG, and Gran. However, the name she adored the most was Woman of God. She joined Pillar of Fire at 12 years old. Pillar of Fire became Straight Life Church of God. In 2001, Straight Life Church of God became O.H. Ministries. Mother Hicks worked tirelessly alongside her husband doing kingdom work. Through the years she served in many roles in ministry.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ester Walker and Jessie Booker; beloved husband of 51 years, Bishop Ocie Hicks; and four children, John David, Juanita, Ocie Jr. and Annie.

She leaves to carry on her legacy, 6 devoted children, Willie (Mary), Bertha (Carl), Geraldine (Carl), Paula (Donald), Paul (NaTasha), Elnora (Kenneth), and her constant companion, her fur baby, Misty; 2 children she loved and cared for as her own, Sheila Arnold and Alfred Francois; 55 grandchildren, 67 great grandchildren, and 26 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Mother Hicks will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m EST in the sanctuary of the O.H. Ministries, Inc., Dr. Bertha Hodge, Pastor, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Officiant and Rev. Michael Stiggers, Eulogist, Pastor Donald Little, Minister Clifford Story, Jr., Bishop Tifton Dobbs, Chief Apostle Robert Williams, assisting. Interment will follow in the Pinehill Cemetery.

Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary

The remains will lie in state at the church on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 12:00(noon) until the funeral hour.

