LaFayette arrest reports for Feb. 16
Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tiffany Whitlow 39, was charged Failure to appear
Gary Wayne Munn 36, was charged with failure to appear or pay
Floyd Brown 39, was charged with possession of marijuana 2nd
Deandra Story 31, was charged with harassment
Marco Evans 44, was charged with possession of marijuana 2nd, obstructing governmental operations, D.U.I., disorderly conduct
Charles Gipson 64, was charged with failure to appear or pay
Ashley Henry 40, was charged with failure to appear or pay
Andy Presley 58, was charged with D.U.I.
Justin Bradford 33, was charged with D.U.I.