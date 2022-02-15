LaFayette arrest reports for Feb. 16

Tiffany Whitlow 39, was charged Failure to appear

Gary Wayne Munn 36, was charged with failure to appear or pay

Floyd Brown 39, was charged with possession of marijuana 2nd

Deandra Story 31, was charged with harassment

Marco Evans 44, was charged with possession of marijuana 2nd, obstructing governmental operations, D.U.I., disorderly conduct

Charles Gipson 64, was charged with failure to appear or pay

Ashley Henry 40, was charged with failure to appear or pay

Andy Presley 58, was charged with D.U.I.

Justin Bradford 33, was charged with D.U.I.