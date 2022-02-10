Lanett announces new department heads

LANETT — Three new department heads were sworn into office at Monday evening’s city council meeting. They are Allen Summers, who will be heading up the city’s electrical and gas department; Rockey Bolt, the street department and William “Bo” Lauderdale, the cemetery, grounds and demolition department. City Attorney Stanley Gray administered the oaths of office.

Summers has experience in the city’s electrical and gas department, where he previously served as a foreman. He is coming back to the department after working out of town for a short time. He succeeds Tony Chandler, who resigned in December.

Bolt and Lauderdale will continue with the leadership roles they have had in their departments. The street department and the cemetery, grounds and demolition departments were formerly in one department headed by Steve Crawley, who retired last year. Crawley also headed the city’s wastewater department, which is now being directed by private contractor Clear Water.

Crawley was present at the Monday meeting to show his support for Bolt and Lauderdale in their new department head roles.

The city now has seven department heads. In addition to the three new department heads who were sworn in on Monday, City Clerk/Treasurer Deborah Gilbert heads up the city hall staff; Johnny Allen, Lanett Fire & EMS; Johnny Wood, the Lanett Police Department and Trent McCants, the Lanett Recreation Department.