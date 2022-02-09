Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 10

Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

Naomi Nasha McKee, age 24 of Valley, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Disorderly Conduct.
Jerry Jones, age 54 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failing to Appear-Traffic for Failure to Wear Safety Belt.
Trelanda Matrice St. George, age 34 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Failure to Display Insurance.
William Thomas Tittle, age 37 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance.

