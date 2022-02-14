Lanett arrest reports for Feb. 15

Destin McFarlin, 32, of Lagrange, GA arrested for Attempting to Elude.

Tunesia Cameron, 30, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Shapez Davidson, 21, of Lanett, AL arrested for Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Escape 3rd.

Montavious Stevenson, 29, of West Point, GA arrested for Failure to Appear.

Javanski Dorsey, 29, of Lanett, AL arrested for Theft 4th, Public Intoxication, and Assault with Bodily Fluids.

Kenneth Abner, 52, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.