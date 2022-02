Jalen Terez Madden, age 23 of Lanett, AL was charged with Duty Upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle.

Montavious Corderal Bray, age 28 of West Point, GA was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd – Assault 3rd.

Kistina Cherie Griffin, age 38 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Theft of Property 1st through Chambers County Sheriff’s Office